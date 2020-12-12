Two elephants at Syracuse Zoo die after lethal strain of herpes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young elephant at a New York state zoo named Batu, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11th from EEHV, a lethal strain of herpes.
This, days after Ajay, Batu’s sibling, also passed away.
Batu was born in 2015, making him 5-years-old. His sibling, Ajay, passed away at 2-years-old.
Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV) is the biggest killer of Asian elephants and can kill young elephants in less than 24 hours, sources say. The Smithsonian National Zoo Conservation Biology Institute discovered EEHV in 1995, when they lost a 16-month-old elephant calf to the disease.
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York is a member of the National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory, founded by the Smithsonian. They send blood samples from their elephants to the laboratory twice a week to monitor for the disease.
A blood sample from Batu tested positive for EEHV on Thursday, Dec. 3rd, the zoo said.
