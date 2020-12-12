University of Arizona dismisses Kevin Sumlin as head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Athletics announced on Saturday, Dec. 12th that Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin has been relieved from his duties, effective immediately.
In the meantime, Defensive Coordinator Paul Rhods will take over the action as the Interim Head Coach.
“When we hired Kevin three years ago, we had very high hopes for our football program,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Unfortunately, we simply have not seen the results and upward trajectory in our program that we needed to, and I believe now is the time for a change in leadership.”
Sumlin finished his 3-year term at The University of Arizona with a total record of 9-20, and a Pac-12 record of 6-17. He was previously head coach at Texas A&M and the University of Houston.
“Our attention now turns to finding the next head coach at the University of Arizona, while we continue to support our student-athletes, who have sacrificed so much since returning to campus this summer. We will cast a wide net to identify and recruit a coach who shares our vision, our values and our passion for winning,” said Heeke.
Arizona Athletics says the university will honor the terms of Sumlin’s existing contract, including all buyout provisions, with funding from athletics generated revenue and sources.
