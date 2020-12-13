Crash on east side causes downed power line

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene of a collision at Speedway Boulevard and Rancho del Jefe Loop that occurred this morning.
Speedway will likely be closed in both directions between Tanque Verde Loop and Albala Drive for most of the day, according to officials.
The collision caused a downed power line and Tucson Electric Power is responding.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.