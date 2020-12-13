ICE arrests 17 in Kingman drug trafficking ring

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A State Grand Jury indicted 17 people on Nov. 23, 2020 for one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, various counts of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) for sale, possession of a narcotic drug (heroin) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, transportation of a narcotic drug (heroin) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, transportation of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) for sale over the statutory threshold and money laundering in an investigation assisted by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
The following people face the above mentioned charges:
- Austreberto Acoltzi-Bautista
- Edwin Mauricio Sosa-Castro
- Charlie Sanches Vasquez
- Kandrea Joy Jacobs
- Richard Alan Chipman III
- Patrick Laverne Holmes
- Patricia Lynn Haught
- Evelyn Alberta Widen
- Rudolph Gonzales
- Casey Ryan Lashorne
- Russell James Boslett
- Tonia Marie Ralph aka Tonia Marie Fulkerson
- Sean Amos Madison Johnson
- Willard Wayland Campbell III
- Kaitlin Sierra Snow
- Cynthia Marie Stojevich
- Mark Kevin Armstrong
According to the indictment, the defendants are accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine and heroin in Kingman, Bullhead City, Dolan Springs, and Golden Valley, Arizona. Throughout the investigation, agents seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin, 38 guns, and approximately $500,000 in cash.
The charges are based on an investigation conducted by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), an initiative of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, with the assistance of HIS, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (D.), the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), the Arizona Financial Crimes Taskforce, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Phoenix Police Department.
This case is being prosecuted by Arizona Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Kennelly with the assistance of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.