ICE arrests 17 in Kingman drug trafficking ring

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A State Grand Jury indicted 17 people on Nov. 23, 2020 for one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, various counts of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) for sale, possession of a narcotic drug (heroin) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, transportation of a narcotic drug (heroin) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, transportation of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) for sale over the statutory threshold and money laundering in an investigation assisted by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).