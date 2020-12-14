The Arizona Center for Disability Law advocates for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for people with disabilities

Explicit Protections for People with I/DD Living in all Settings: Arizona’s draft COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan only has consideration for those living in DDD group homes. More than 157,062 adults and children live with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) and often have underlying medical conditions that pose potential complications if they contract COVID-19. Fatality rates for individuals with I/DD who tested positive for COVID-19 are 100% to 200% greater than that of the general population. Amendments to the distribution plan must ensure that individuals with I/DD living in all settings are not overlooked and prioritized similarly to those living in DDD group homes.