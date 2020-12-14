Changes to Big “Chanukah Celebration” Can’t Dim Spirits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -For many, it’s a time of hope and miracles. As the pandemic wears on, Hanukkah is shining even brighter this year.
In a time of lockdowns and limitations, those observing the Festival of Lights had to come up with a new way to gather.
Sunday night, Chabad Tucson hosted its annual “Chanukah Celebration” at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley. Only this year, it was a drive-in event.
More than 100 people attended. People packed their cars with loved ones, pets and traditional Hanukkah treats.
“Every year we throw a big party, every year we bring people to El Presidio Park and other locations in Tucson,” said Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin with Chabad Tucson. “This is the very first time we are doing a drive-in Hanukkah celebration. We are not use to it, but we are doing it because it’s needed.”
Rabbi Ceitlin says what’s needed much as the safety precautions is the reminder the eight-day festival brings.
“We’ve had this long period of isolation and somewhat darkness,” he said, " and we could all use a bit of bright light.”
So, with some car games, live entertainment and a menorah lighting ceremony (on the fourth day of Hanukkah), Chabad Tucson lifted spirits.
For Avi Rovinsky and his young child, it was an opportunity to come together during a year that’s pushed many apart.
“It’s really nice to see so many menorahs; whether on cars or [the big lighting] here in Oro Valley,” Rovinsky said.
Chabad Tucson sent people home with more than latkes and donuts. Rabbis gave them an important message.
“Be the light,” said Rabbi Ceitlin. “Everyone can be the light. To add goodness is a step-by-step process and we could all just take that gradually. We hope that that light continues to shine throughout the year.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.