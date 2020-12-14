Fatal crash near Speedway, I-10 causes road closure

A man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the southbound frontage road near Grant and Speedway on Monday, Dec. 14. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 14, 2020 at 1:19 PM MST - Updated December 14 at 1:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southbound frontage road at Speedway was closed following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 14.

The Tucson Police Department said a man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials have confirmed one person is dead following the accident. A preliminary investigation shows speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

TPD says as of 1 p.m., the frontage road from Grant to Speedway is closed so officers could investigate the crash.

