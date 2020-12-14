Fatal crash near Speedway, I-10 causes road closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southbound frontage road at Speedway was closed following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 14.
The Tucson Police Department said a man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials have confirmed one person is dead following the accident. A preliminary investigation shows speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
TPD says as of 1 p.m., the frontage road from Grant to Speedway is closed so officers could investigate the crash.
