Fact Finders: What Arizona is doing about adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After some reports of allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, many are wondering what steps Arizona is taking to make sure people stay safe.
Arizona Department of Health Director Dr. Cara Christ says while so far the safety profile looks good, they are still taking precautions. One big thing they’re doing is asking you to stay a little while after getting the shot.
“People will be required to remain on site for about 15 minutes after so that we can ensure that there isn’t a reaction that needs to be taken care of or a medical emergency,” she said.
Officials are also keeping track of any adverse reactions and reporting them through the “Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.” Officials say they hope to identify any common themes.
