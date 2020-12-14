Phoenix Police, Chandler Police arrest 11 men in online sex crimes investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department partnered with the Chandler Police Department to arrest 11 suspects in an undercover operation targeting online predators who seek to engage in sexual misconduct with children and human trafficking.
Throughout the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps which they say are commonly used by suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children and/or the grooming of adults/children for the purposes of prostitution.
The following suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts according to authorities and were arrested:
Muharem Dzidic 51-years-old 2020-1957231 Phoenix
- Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (T668801)
Ivan Lopez 23-years-old 2020-1958671 Phoenix
- Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor (T668848)
Richard Fisher 47-years-old 2020-1959426 Phoenix
- Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor (T668865)
Jorge Camou 29-years-old 2020-1959964 Phoenix
- Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (T668893)
Kristian Valenzuela 37-years-old 2020-1967121 Phoenix
- Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Possession of Dangerous Drugs (T669158)
Clifford Passmore 29-years-old 2020-1969430 Phoenix
- Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (T669276)
Edmundo Nolasco 38-years-old 2020-1970226 Phoenix
- Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor (T669274)
Allan Sabo 55-years-old 2020-1970323 Phoenix
- Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor (T669275)
Thomas Garcia 54-years-old 2020-1972312 Phoenix
- Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor (T669387) **Registered Sex Offender**
Luis Menjares 39-years-old 2020-1997523 Phoenix
- Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (T670162)
Jarvis Reed 41-years-old 2020-2001224 Phoenix
- Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor (T670278)
The combined efforts of the agencies involved, are part of a nationwide effort to eliminate sex trafficking. If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.