Pima County and hospital officials address COVID-19 vaccination plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact millions across the nation, hope is in the air as some healthcare workers in New York are among the first to receive the new vaccine. The news came Monday, Dec. 14 as the death toll in the U.S. neared 300,000.
Here at home, Pima County Health Department along with officials from Tucson Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center are meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Officials have said the first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive within the next few days.
“Pima County has been working with multiple community partners in developing a comprehensive approach for quick and efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” PCHD Vaccine-Preventable Disease Program Manager Crystal Rambaud said.
Rambaud along with PCHD Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, TMC Chief Medical Officer Rick Anderson, and Banner University Medical Center Physician Executive Dr. Joshua Lee are expected to attend the conference today at 9:30 am.
According to plans from Pima County officials, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will go to healthcare workers including EMS workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities. As more dosed come in, priority moves to remaining healthcare workers, law enforcement, school employees, and essential workers.
The event will be streamed on the Pima County Facebook Page.
