Pima County releases plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

While the vaccines are voluntary, health officials encourage people to get the vaccine. PCHD hopes to have all of the 1A group completely immunized with second doses by spring 2021. The next phase, 1B, will include law enforcement, adults in congregate settings, K-12 and college educators and childcare workers, essential service workers and healthcare workers not in 1A. Group 1C will include adults older than 65 and adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions. In a press release, Pima County said for the 1C group and later groups, there will be much broader distribution, most notably at doctor’s offices and clinics.