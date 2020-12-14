Pima County releases plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County should be given this week. Thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine shipped into Arizona Monday, heading to Pima and Maricopa Counties.
Pima County is expecting about 11,000 doses to be at their distribution sites this week, with roughly another 17,000 about a week later. The first doses will be given on Thursday. PCHD said they are expecting about 50,000 doses in the first distribution of the Pfizer vaccine. Health officials said the first couple of weeks will be a “pilot” for the logistics of how to safely and efficiently administer the vaccine.
We want to crawl before we walk and before we run,” said Spencer Graves, with the Pima County health Department. “We’ll increase the capacity probably to full (capacity) in three-to-four weeks.”
Banner and TMC will serve as initial vaccinators and will be distributing vaccines to health care workers across all Pima County providers who meet the criteria. PCHD said the first group phase for distribution, 1A, will consist of front-line health care workers treating COVID-19 patients, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Hospitals other than TMC and Banner are expected to get the Moderna vaccine before the end of the month “for distribution to their employees,” PCHD said. Northwest said in an email they anticipate their first doses around Christmastime.
“If you are dealing directly with COVID patients, obviously you’re a higher priority than someone that’s not taking care of COVID patients,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, PCHD director.
In a press release, Pima County said, “Health care workers are advised to look for communication from their employer about which priority groups they fall under and when they can begin scheduling their vaccine appointments.”
Walgreens and CVS, through a partnership with the County, will go to residents and staff at long-term care facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
While the vaccines are voluntary, health officials encourage people to get the vaccine. PCHD hopes to have all of the 1A group completely immunized with second doses by spring 2021. The next phase, 1B, will include law enforcement, adults in congregate settings, K-12 and college educators and childcare workers, essential service workers and healthcare workers not in 1A. Group 1C will include adults older than 65 and adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions. In a press release, Pima County said for the 1C group and later groups, there will be much broader distribution, most notably at doctor’s offices and clinics.
Phase 2, which includes the general population is likely to begin in late spring to summer 2021, while Phase 3 that includes any remaining populations will be summer 2021 and beyond. You can view the complete list and estimated timeline of vaccine availability here.
“As to how long it would take to vaccinate all of 1A, it could potentially be months,” said Crystal Rambaud, the Pima County Health Department Manager for Vaccine Preventable Diseases. “We’re still trying to determine that right now. Another variable that really plays into this is the rate at which people come to be vaccinated.”
PCHD said the period of vaccination for all of the priority groups identified in Phase 1 (A, B and C) could take at least five months.
“The caveat to all this is availability of vaccines, as well as what vaccines have been reviewed and endorsed by the FDA and CDC,” Cullen said. “It is possible this timeline could accelerate.”
While the vaccine is the latest addition to help mitigate the spread and symptoms of COVID-19, the other mitigation measures are still needed. Health officials urge people to continue to wear a mask, physically distance and wash hands regularly.
“We can’t emphasize enough how vaccinations is just one part of a broader tool kit to mitigate the effects of the virus,” said Dr. Josh Lee, with Banner UMC.
“Despite the fact that the vaccine will be here this week, the impact of the vaccine will take months to achieve in terms of a community-based response,” said Cullen.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.