Police ID man fatally shot at Phoenix business, seek shooter

PHOENIX (AP) - Police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot at a business in west Phoenix and say they still are searching for the shooter.
Officers responded to a shooting at the business around 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and found a woman in her 50s with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.
The woman told police that she was shot as the suspect was leaving the store.
Inside the store, officers found 38-year-old Jorge Hernandez Trigueros with a gunshot wound.
Trigueros was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said Sunday that they have a description of the suspect’s car and their investigation into the fatal shooting continues.
