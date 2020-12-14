Tucson Museum of Art will receive COVID-19 relief grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise, museums across the country continue to struggle financially. Many have been forced to stay closed in the hopes of curbing the spread of the disease, however, help is on the way for some.
On Monday, Dec. 14, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation announced a second round of Art Museum Futures Fund will be distributing $3 million in COVID-19 grants to provide needed support to small arts and cultural institutions.
The Tucson Museum of Art is among the 14 chosen museums chosen because of their strong and long-standing commitments to the local community and social justice.
According to a recent survey by the American Alliance of Museums, about one-third of all art museums are at risk of closing permanently because of millions in lost revenue.
Since Sept. 2020, Mellon’s contribution to the Art Museum Futures Fund totals $27 million.
The other recipients of the grant can be found below:
- Abbe Museum, Bar Harbor, ME
- Art Museum and Visual Arts Program at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, Albuquerque, NM
- California African American Museum, Los Angeles, CA
- El Paso Museum of Art, TX
- Fabric Workshop and Museum, Philadelphia, PA
- Hudson River Museum, Yonkers, NY
- Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, MI
- Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, New York, NY
- Mexic-Arte Museum, Austin, TX
- New Britain Museum of American Art, CT
- New Orleans African American Museum, LA
- Riverside Art Museum, CA
- San José Museum of Art, CA
Grants will be used to support general operations.
