Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off fallen Nogales Police Officer’s mortgage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Christmas miracle for one Nogales family.
In April 2018, Nogales Police Officer Jesus Manuel “Chuy” Cordova was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect. Since Cordova’s death, his wife Alyssa has been trying to pay their home’s mortgage, but not anymore.
On Monday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced they paid off Cordova’s mortgage as part of the 2020 Season of Hope initiative.
“I am thankful for you and I pray that God blesses each and every one of you that dedicate your life to bring some light into our lives,” Alyssa Cordova said to the foundation officials.
Officer Cordova worked for the Nogales Police Department for about a year, but spend 10 years working at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
He is survived by his four children.
This is just one of many mortgages being paid by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Their 2020 Season of Hope project is providing 36 mortgage-free homes in the span of 36 days - from Thanksgiving and ending on New Year’s Eve.
According to a news release, by the end of 2020, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered 250 mortgage-free homes across the United States.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.