One dead, two arrested in midtown stabbing investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested two suspects following a fatal stabbing on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Officials were dispatched to the 2800 block of N. Stone Ave in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a 50-year-old man. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
According to a news release, witnesses at the scene say the victim began fighting with two other men. After falling to the ground, officials say the men continued to assault the victim.
During an investigation, police say 52-year-old Luis Villalta and 51-year-old Edgar Villalta were identified as the two suspects that fled the scene after the stabbing.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit say the suspects discarded their knives, which detectives located during the investigation.
Both men were booked into the Pima County Jail for one count of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping. Edgar Villalta faces an additional count of threats and intimidation.
The name of the victim is currently being withheld, pending next-of-kin notification.
