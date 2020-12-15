AAA Arizona predicts less travel during Christmas holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Americans have been combating the spread of the coronavirus since mid-February, and as the Christmas holiday season is fast approaching, the question of whether or not to travel is posed once again.
According to a news release, AAA Arizona expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season. However, AAA is still predicting 84.5 million people will travel, despite COVID-19 concerns, from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. Those estimates are down at least 29 percent from 2019.
The CDC is urging the public not to travel for the year-end holidays, warning that travel increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.
AAA Arizona says data from the Thanksgiving holiday is not available, but they expected 50 million people to travel, which is a 10 percent decline from 2019.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.