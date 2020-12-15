Board of Supervisors approve mandatory curfew in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a mandatory countywide curfew.
In an emergency meeting, the board voted to approve the measure 3-2.
The curfew will begin today [Dec. 15], and will remain in effect daily from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning.
The board did not give a hard deadline for the curfew, however, stated the positivity rate in the county must drop to 100 cases per every 100,000 residents for 7 days.
As of the Dec. 15 update from the Arizona Department of Health Services, Pima County has a positivity rate of 1,200 cases per every 100,000 residents.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more about the curfew from Pima County officials.
