CBP Officers intercept 2,570 pounds of methamphetamine found in lighting fixtures

The methamphetamine seizure occurred after 3 p.m. when a 56-year-old Mexican male arrived from Mexico in a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer. CBP Officers selected the man for a secondary exam. A CBP drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics inside of the tractor-trailer. An X-Ray exam revealed anomalies within the commodity carried by the truck. CBP Officers discovered 190 bundles of methamphetamine wrapped in cellophane inside lighting fixture boxes.