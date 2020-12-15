Diversifying the pack: Cross fostering helps Mexican wolf population boost genetic mix

“When we are looking at fostering pups to the wild, the captive program has a lot of different genetics than what the wild population has,” said Regina Mossotti, director of animal care and conservation at the Endangered Wolf Center. “So being able to take puppies from facilities like the Endangered Wolf Center and sneaking them into wild litters is a great way for us to be able to get new genetics out into the wild to help keep that wild population healthier.”