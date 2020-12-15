Fact Finders: Can snowbirds get the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s that time of year where we generally welcome a lot of snowbirds to Arizona. Now, some are asking us if they can still get the COVID-19 vaccine when they get here?
Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ says yes, out-of-state residents, even folks from out of the country, who are in Arizona can get the vaccine here.
She says they can get both doses here or if they got the first dose in their home country or state, they can get a second dose.
So, will Arizonans take priority? She said not exactly. Visitors will be taken in order based on their priority population not based on residency status.
“So, if it’s one of our winter visitors, and they’re over the age of 65 or have a high risk medical condition, they would be prioritized in that 1C group,” she said.
For visitors just needing that second dose she says they will match you up with the same brand of vaccine. Arizona expects to be able to give both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
