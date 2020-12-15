Fact Finders: Hospital staffing concerns amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday is the big day when many of our front-line health care workers will start to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County. However, as with any vaccine, it may cause some temporary side-effects. So, how will our local hospitals cope with more workers possibly calling out sick amid the Coronavirus spike?
“That is a concern,” said Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.
Dr. Christ admits hospital staffing issues could get worse as we start to vaccinate our medical health care workers. That’s because many who experience reactions to the shot, like a fever, will need to call out sick for a couple of days. So, the state has a plan.
“We’ve been working with our health care partners to discuss the need to stagger their health care workers,” she said. “You probably don’t want all of the emergency room physicians going in at the same time to get their vaccine because we know that there are side-effects.”
She says they’re also bringing in more help.
“I think we have 300 nurses coming into the state over the next couple of weeks to make sure that we’ve got that support and those additional resources,” Dr. Christ said.
Many have voiced the idea of waiting until this COVID-19 spike is better under control before they start vaccinating our health care workers, but Dr. Christ believes that’s not a good idea.
“Our health care workers are also coming down with COVID-19 because it’s in the community and so we do know that we’ve got call-offs, we know that we’re going to be adding to that with the vaccine efforts,” she said. “For a short period of time, it’s worth it to get this population vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
Dr. Christ stresses getting a fever or feeling rundown is a normal reaction to a vaccine. Even if they are almost certain a health care worker only has a fever because of the vaccine they still don’t want that person to come to work.
