FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly the next 24 hours!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few troughs will move through Arizona through the week keeping us guessing with our daytime highs! For Monday, the first rolls through picking up our wind speeds. Behind the trough, temps plummet with many areas seeing freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. Things gradually warm up through the workweek with another trough cooling us back down for the weekend! We’ll stay dry with just an increase in cloud cover with each passing system.