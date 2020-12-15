FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly the next 24 hours!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few troughs will move through Arizona through the week keeping us guessing with our daytime highs! For Monday, the first rolls through picking up our wind speeds. Behind the trough, temps plummet with many areas seeing freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. Things gradually warm up through the workweek with another trough cooling us back down for the weekend! We’ll stay dry with just an increase in cloud cover with each passing system.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps falling into the low to mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Breezy.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.