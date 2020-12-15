The Fox hosts food drive for Tucson’s performing arts gig workers amid COVID-19 shutdowns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fox, Khris Dodge Entertainment, Greg + Mere from 94.9 MIX FM In the Morning and Musically Fed have stepped up and pooled their resources to create a very special gift for the community — one that will entertain and also bring everyone together to help feed Tucson’s performing art gig workers during this time of crisis.
These dedicated workers are the ones behind the curtain, at the sound controls, in the lobbies and at the theatre doors for every show. They are the first to arrive and the last to leave and they have been out of work since March with no clear sign of when they will get back to work in live music clubs and venues throughout Tucson.
Recently performed and filmed on the Fox Stage, a wonderful collection of videos featuring classic holiday tunes will air on the website at foxtucson.com starting December 13 and continue for the twelve-days leading up to Christmas.
Performed by the talented artists of Khris Dodge Entertainment and hosted by 94.9 Mix FM’s Greg + Mere from In the Morning, this holiday cheer is free to everyone. A portion of donations made during this time will go towards the purchase of food perishable food (i.e. poultry, dairy products, etc.) items for gig-workers and their families through Musically Fed, a non-profit organization supporting the performing arts industry workers.
FOX FOOD DRIVES - Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 19th from 11 -6 p.m.
The Fox and Musically Fed are asking for donations of non-perishable goods (i.e. cereals, canned goods, snack bars, pasta, etc) from the public. Food drop-offs will be accepted on the dates and times listed above at the theatre at 17 West Congress. Donors can pull into the temporary parking space directly in front of the theatre and volunteers will be there to accept donations.
