Henry F. Hauser Museum hosts Discover Exoplanets exhibit through Dec. 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents have until Wednesday, Dec. 23, to see Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds, a national traveling exhibit hosted at the Henry F. Hauser Museum and Sierra Vista Public Library.
The exhibit explores the fascinating world of space and astronomy. Using hands-on multimedia activities and static displays, the exhibit delves into the search for habitable worlds beyond our solar system, how NASA scientists are searching for these worlds, and how they may be like our own. After Dec. 23, the museum will be closed in preparation for its next exhibit, which will highlight how local women shaped our community.
The number of people inside the exhibit at any one time is limited to ensure safe social distancing may be practiced. All components of the exhibit are sanitized after any contact as part of an enhanced cleaning plan for the exhibit in place due to COVID-19.
The Discover Exoplanets exhibit will have components on display at the Henry F. Hauser Museum and the Sierra Vista Public Library.
The museum is open on Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library’s exhibit hours are:
- Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.