Ingram-Lopez family reaches settlement agreement with the City of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The death of 27-year-old Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez on April 21st, this year, sparked a lot of controversy.
Not only did it result in the resignations of three Tucson Police Department officers due to policy violations- it ignited local and state leaders to take a second look at the way officers manage and respond to these situations.
Even TPD Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation, but it was not accepted by the City of Tucson.
Although none of the officers involved in the incident were charged in his death, Ingram-Lopez’ family decided take action and began the lawsuit against the city for millions of dollars.
Now, eight months after his death, Ingram’s family has reached a settlement with the city to “amend” the incident.
In a combined lawsuit, multiple family members sued the city for a total of $45 million. But officials said only one claim could be made against the City of Tucson for the same person at one time.
The actual amount of the settlement has not been officially announced by the family, the city or officials in the case.
