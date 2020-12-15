Many Pima County schools return to remote learning as COVID-19 cases soar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Nearly all Pima County school districts are going back to (or sticking with) remote learning as COVID-19 cases soar to levels not seen before.
Monday night, Vail Unified School District (VUSD) called a special meeting.
Before voting on returning to online education, the board held a call to the audience.
Jennifer Maddux attended the meeting to speak out about what she calls a “lack of options” especially for students with certain needs.
“I just don’t think this is balancing the needs of everybody,” Maddux said.
She told board members her 8-year-old son was just getting back on track thanks to hybrid learning, which began September 21st.
“He has ADHD which puts him on the neurotypical scale, in addition to a few other conditions with acronyms that make life interesting,” Maddux said. “While [my son] is typically a very bright student who gets good grades, during this remote learning he has failed. Literally, failed.”
Juggling a full-time job and a student who struggles behind a computer screen has been a big challenge for Maddux.
“This is a child who daily was crying, saying he is ‘dumb’, he ‘can’t do this’,” she said. “Unfortunately, the school systems have been unable - or unwilling, I’m not sure which - to provide an alternative for students who fall on this spectrum. While I understand trying to use an abundance of caution, I don’t understand three weeks past the holidays; which is even further than the CDC guidelines of 10 days.”
“Making decisions in the middle of a pandemic has been extremely difficult,” said VUSD Superintendent John Carruth. “School communities don’t operate in isolation, we are part of our larger, broader community.”
Pima County’s high transmission rate is taking a toll. Carruth says within the past three weeks, COVID-19 cases at Vail schools have gone up. Just at the K-8 level, 21 classes have gone back to remote learning due to staff or student exposures.
“It puts a huge strain on our staff and our students and our ability to keep classrooms functioning well,” Carruth said.
So, the Superintendent recommended returning to remote learning starting Monday, January 4th, for three weeks.
The board unanimously approved.
“The sooner that the spread of this virus gets back to a more manageable level, the sooner we will be able to operate in a more efficient way,” Carruth said.
For Maddux, who says her family has made sacrifices during the pandemic in order to do their part (including missing funerals), it’s a tough decision to come to terms with.
“I wish they would find a medium place in there somewhere,” she said.
There will be limited on-campus options for students who are considered “at risk” under Governor Doug Ducey’s order. Childcare is also being offered. For more information, click HERE.
Last week, Pima County turned red in all three metrics set by the Arizona Department of Health Services. On Monday, December 14th, Tanque Verde Unified School District (TVUSD) returned to remote learning. Amphitheater Public Schools will be fully online starting Monday, January 4th, for at least two weeks.
