PACC looking to find forever homes for 140 mice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is something you don’t hear every day- the Pima Animal Care Center is looking to find forever homes for about 140 mice.
The mice vary in age, from newborn to adult, and they will be available for adoption on Friday, Dec. 18th.
If you think you can make space in your home for a tiny-furry friend, you can [click here] to sign up.
PACC is also holding a “Name Your Own Price” sale on pets through Jan. 7th, 2021.
Potential adopters can schedule an appointment and meet pets at the shelter by following [this link].
PACC will have special hours during the holidays, and they are as follows:
- Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th, 2020: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day, Dec. 25th, 2020: CLOSED
- New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31st, 2020: Noon to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day, Jan. 1st, 2021: CLOSED
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.