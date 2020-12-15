Slash pile burning scheduled on Mt. Lemmon this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Do not be alarmed if you see smoke coming from Mt. Lemmon over the next few days.
On Tuesday, the United States Department of Agriculture announced there will be slash burning at the Mt. Lemmon Fire Department Helispot, which’s about one-half mile north of Summerhaven on Mt. Lemmon.
The burning will take place if conditions are good between today [Dec. 15] and Friday, Dec. 18.
According to a news release, the Santa Catalina Ranger District, Coronado National Forest will burn woody debris gathered from post-Bighorn Fire suppression efforts. Officials say the pile is within the burn scar of the Bighorn Fire and residents should expect to see a little smoke during and after burning.
USDA says the community of Summerhaven and the ski run area should experience little to no impacts from the slash burning.
