Survey says two in three Arizona families are planning a Christmas TV dinner over traditional feast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - SoapHub.com polled 3,000 of us and found that nearly two in three (62%) of families in Arizona will forgo the traditional Christmas meal this year and opt for something low-key, such as dinner in front of the TV.
While it’s seen as one of the best parts of the festive season, it’s also quite a lot of work - shopping, prepping, cooking, and many will come to the conclusion that it’s just not worth the effort given that there will be so few people to cook for.
When asked what they dislike most about this time of year, a significant 24% of respondents said family arguments. The last-minute rush to get the Christmas shopping done irked 24% of those surveyed. The chaos of bringing all the family together annoyed 17% of those surveyed. That fake smile we automatically produce when we open yet another pair of socks, or something even more unappealing, affects 7% of surveyers, who dislike pretending to be enthusiastic about presents. And surprisingly, the lowest percentage of people (2%), dislike spending time with the in-laws the most.
A staggering 89% of respondents admit that they will spend more money on presents for themselves this year. Another 30% say they are relieved not to have to spend Christmas with extended family. Broken down, 24% of men admit to this as compared to 33% of women.
Finally, a significant 56% say they are actually looking forward to a more low-key Christmas this year, without all the fuss.
