Survey says two in three Arizona families are planning a Christmas TV dinner over traditional feast

When asked what they dislike most about this time of year, a significant 24% of respondents said family arguments. The last-minute rush to get the Christmas shopping done irked 24% of those surveyed. The chaos of bringing all the family together annoyed 17% of those surveyed. That fake smile we automatically produce when we open yet another pair of socks, or something even more unappealing, affects 7% of surveyers, who dislike pretending to be enthusiastic about presents. And surprisingly, the lowest percentage of people (2%), dislike spending time with the in-laws the most.