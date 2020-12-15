Tucson Museum of Art awarded grant to continue providing culture, history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has hit art and cultural institutions hard this year, and many have shuttered their doors for good.
“You get to come in and experience all this art and culture. I think it gives you a little pause from all that’s happening outside,” said Marianna Pegno, the Tucson Museum of Art Curator of Community Engagement.
Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Art Museum Futures Fund, the community can continue visiting the Tucson Museum of Art.
“It was critical for us to stay open. We are maintaining that role as a community resource,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Jon & Linda Director and CEO at the Tucson Museum of Art.
The museum is one of 14 small-scale museums in the country to receive a grant. It’s funding that art institutions desperately need.
“About 30 percent of museums will close within the next 12 months. So, we are very fortunate that this money will keep us open over the next 12 months. But it has been a rough road,” Mikolajczak said.
Since the pandemic began, the museum has closed, reopened with limited access, finished the wing of Latin American Art and begun offering art online.
“Going virtually, I know we’ve been able to reach audiences that we might not have engaged in the past,” Pegno said.
Providing art, culture and history to the community. Something that has become especially important now.
“Community members coming in and seeing the museum as a place of respite, of refuge,” Mikolajczak said. “Something different than seeing our homes but also in a safe and responsible manner.”
