Tucson prison inmate dies from COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate at the federal prison in Tucson died on Sunday, Dec. 13, about a month after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, 71-year-old Murry Bailey was moved to medical isolation at the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson after testing positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 12. After beginning to experience respiratory distress, on Nov. 16, Bailey was transported to a local hospital.
On Sunday, hospital officials reported Bailey lost his battle with the coronavirus. Officials say he did have long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that could have worsened his COVID-19 symptoms.
Bailey was sentenced in the Northern District of Alabama to a 720-month sentence for production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He had been in custody at USP Tucson since May 2014.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, Bailey is the fifth inmate at the Tucson facilities (Tucson FCI and Tucson USO) to die from COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.