Underwater Santa feeds sharks and aquatic animals at aquarium in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil. (KOLD News 13) - Santa Claus swam with the sharks at the Aqua Rio Marine Aquarium during its daily fish feeding session on Monday, Dec. 14th in Rio de Janeiro.
As aquarium staff fed the sharks and other sealife in the $3.5 million marine water tank, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and two Christmas gnomes joined them inside.
Volmer Salvador, the diver dressed as Santa Claus, said that “we come to bring some happiness, not only for the kids but anyone who believes in the Christmas spirit,” during difficult times.
Children of all ages enjoyed the surprise, greeting and waving at Santa Claus.
Santa’s scuba diving will continue through to Dec. 25th during the sharks’ lunch time.
