USPS: Time is running out to ensure your mail arrives by Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United States Postal Service is experiencing unprecedented volumes of mail, but there is still time for you to send holiday mail and packages and ensure they get to where they need to on time!
Dec. 15th is the deadline to ensure that mail sent through Retail Ground service arrives by Dec. 25th. And other deadlines to ensure mail arrivals by Christmas Day are coming up:
Dec. 18th: deadline to send mail, including greeting cards and packages up to 15.99 ounces, through First-Class Mail service.
Dec. 18th: deadline to send mail to APO, FPO or DPO addresses through Priority Mail Express service.
Dec. 19th: deadline to send mail through Priority Mail service.
Dec. 23rd: deadline to send mail through Priority Mail Express service.
These deadlines only apply within the contintental United States. Alaska and Hawaii have different deadlines.
You can see those [HERE].
