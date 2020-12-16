ARIZONA ATHLETICS: Tonight’s men’s basketball game against California Baptist cancelled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, tonight’s men’s basketball game between the University of Arizona and California Baptist University is canceled.
Arizona Athletics says this decision was made after careful consultation with leaders of the Pac-12 Conference, the Western Athletic Conference and California Baptist University- about a positive COVID-19 case in the CBU program.
“The news of the cancellation is very disappointing to student-athletes, coaches and fans,” said Associate Director of Communication Services Nathan Wiechers.
“However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward.”
