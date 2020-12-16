Arizona guardsmen to assist at COVID-19 vaccinations sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the coronavirus vaccine becoming available to more Arizonans in the coming days, many vaccination sites will be needing assistance. And the Arizona National Guard is stepping forward to assist medical staff at sites.
The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs says by next week, more than 60 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen will be directly supporting these sites in a variey of roles such as vaccinators, medical administration, training, planning and logistics.
The men and women of the Arizona National Guard currently activated to support the COVID-19 response will begin receiving vaccinations on Dec. 21st.
“The Arizona National Guard has proven to be a ready and reliable force to meet the needs of the citizens of our State and Nation,” said Maj. Gen Michael T. McGuire, Arizona’s Adjutant General and Director of DEMA.
“We remain focused on supporting our communities, primarily with our medical task force, but will also continue to fill-the-gap with surging logistical capacity across Arizona.”
The Arizona National Guard will remain on duty through the first quarter of 2021, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Wednesday, Dec. 16th.
This extension allows the approximately 700 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen currently serving communities across Arizona to continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding for this extension will be split with 25% from the state and 75% from federal accounts, through March 31, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.