Authorities report another COVID-19 inmate death at Tucson penitentiary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, Nov. 9, inmate John Rodrigues tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, AZ.
Institution medical staff provided treatment and monitored his condition.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, he was transported to a local hospital due to respiratory distress. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Rodrigues was pronounced deceased by hospital medical staff.
The man had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19.
Rodrigues was a 65-year-old male who was sentenced in the District of Hawaii to a Life sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams, or more, of methamphetamine.
He had been in custody at USP Tucson since May 27, 2010.
