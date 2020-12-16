Border agents seize $1,944 worth cocaine pills near downtown Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station seized a kettlebell package filled with $1,944 worth of cocaine Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:05 a.m., when a Remote Video Surveillance Operator notified agents of a kettlebell that was thrown over the international border wall from Mexico into the United States.
An agent responded to the location and located the plastic wrapped kettlebell near downtown Calexico. The agent seized and transported the package back to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing. There were no subjects identified in the incident.
At the station, agents discovered 195 small white pills inside the package that tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine.
The total weight of cocaine pills was 21.6 grams with and an estimated street value of $1,944.
El Centro Sector turned over the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
