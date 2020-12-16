Border Patrol agents discover stash house in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents collaborated with the Douglas Police Department in the investigation of an immigrant stash-house in Douglas, AZ.
Tucson Sector agents and DPD officers encountered the stash house Tuesday afternoon, discovering 16 people confined in close quarters inside.
All but one individual from Peru and another from Guatemala were Mexican citizens. All were found to be illegally present in the United States.
Agents immediately provided a mask to each individual. During subsequent processing, everyone was screened for COVID-19.
All 16 immigrants were ultimately expelled from the United States via Title 42 authority.
