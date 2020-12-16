Businesses adjust to early closing time under new Pima County mandatory curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday Dec. 15th, The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to impose a mandatory 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew throughout Pima County- in an effort to stop the soaring rate of COVID-19 infections.
According to the press release, county health and safety code inspectors conducted observations of more than 400 establishments throughout the county- Dec. 12th and Dec. 13th- and found more than 15 percent were not following the county’s voluntary curfew request or the City of Tucson’s mandatory curfew, which the Tucson City Council imposed Dec. 1st and became effective Dec. 4th.
Resolution 2020-98, which is the legal authority for the mandate based on state health and contagious disease laws, includes several exemptions for people out after curfew performing essential activities or functions.
Read the full resolution here:
Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia has previously told the board that getting control of people socializing in the evening, especially where alcohol is consumed, will help reduce COVID-19 transmission rates.
For the owner of Putney’s and Whiskey Roads, Fernando Gomez, something is better than nothing after being shut down for months earlier in the year.
“It is kind of hard because the holidays are here so it means less hours for our employees, less hours for us. We’re still paying the same amount of rent; we’re still paying the same amount of electricity,” said Gomez.
He projects each bar to lose 28 hours a piece each week. That will cut the hours of several staff members including his security staff who normally don’t clock on until 9 p.m.
“We’re trying our best to keep our employees, but it is hard when you have no hours to give,” said Gomez.
Gomez is already out of loan money but he said he’s not willing to gamble with the consequences of going against the curfew.
“We don’t want to lose our operating license. You got to comply with what the governor, or with the state or county says.”
Pima County’s curfew applies to every business and everyone, overriding the City of Tucson’s curfew that said businesses weren’t forced to close.
So the clear option for Gomez is to comply, hoping his customers do the same.
“Come support us during the shorter hours. I guess that’s all we can ask from our patrons and loyal customers,” said Gomez.
The county says their goal is not to crack down, but to educate and encourage. They want all businesses to recognize this is now the law in Pima County, and to do their part to help stop the soaring rates of COVID-19 transmission in the county.
The curfew will end when the rate of transmission falls below 100 cases per 100,000 population. The current rate in Pima County is 357 per 100,000.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.