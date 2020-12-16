Coronado National Forest to conduct slash pile burning next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest plans to conduct slash pile burning activities near Carr Barn and at Canelo Work Center from Dec. 22nd through Dec. 30th.
Smoke may be visible from Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Hereford, Huachuca City, Palominas, Sierra Vista and Soniota.
Highway closures are not anticipated at this time, but motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving in the area due to increased traffic and personnel working on the projects.
Slash piles will be burned around the administrative sites as follows:
- Carr Barn, east of State Highway, 92 south of the Sierra Vista Ranger District office.
- Canelo Work Center: ¼ mile North of State Highway 83 between mile markers 14 and 15.
The specific projects will clear slash piles from around the Forest Service administrative sites, creating defensible space. Less than ½ acre will be affected. Fire crews will be present to take action as needed throughout the projects.
The Forest Service says fuel reduction projects such as thinning, pile-burning and prescribed burning provide many benefits and are essential to maintaining healthy forest ecosystems. They reduce hazardous fuel loadings, improve forest health and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires to communities.
