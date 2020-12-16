Demand for COVID tests rises as Christmas nears

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Demand for COVID-19 tests is on the rise again ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Wendell Long, a Co-Owner of ArcPoint Labs, says with Christmas 10 days away they’re trying to keep up. He says this rush is different than the Thanksgiving rush where people got tested out of precaution before seeing friends and family. He says now, people are being tested because they think they have the virus.
“Were still turning away far more people than we can accommodate. It’s heart breaking to do that,” said Long.
Long says on average they receive over 1000 calls a day and some people still walk in looking for a test, even though they do require an appointment.
“We came by yesterday at 3 in the afternoon. They gave us an appointment for today at 3 p.m.,” said Hector an ArcPoint patient.
“We’re maxed out. We pretty much know how many people we’re going to be testing everyday.”
Long says they can test up to 300 daily, all of which are tested using the hard to come by rapid-test.
“I went to CVS, Walgreens and one other place. No one has it any more,” said Hector.
“A big part of my job is making sure we have enough tests everyday,” said Long. “It is a daunting task at times.”
But Long says there is a saving grace this holiday season.
“Our business clients will probably drop down because many business are closed during that time.” said Long.
He says less business clients means they will be able to test more individuals. Though, he says per CDC guidelines, people should not rely on a negative test result.
“The test is only a snap shot at what you are that moment you get swabbed,” said Long.
If you do have to travel this holiday season, it is better to be safe than sorry.
“It gives me a good feeling that the citizens of Tucson care enough about their own health and the health of others that getting tested is such a high priority for them.”
ArcPoint Labs does not offer free COVID tests, but if you want to make an appoint you can email Colleene Edwards at cedwards@arcpointlabs.com .
If you are looking for a free test, the county is offering them at a variety of locations. You can schedule an appointment here https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=575060 .
