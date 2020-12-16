Fact Finders: How to volunteer with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out Thursday in Arizona, the state needs volunteers.
One of the ways you can sign up to help is by using the “Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals”, or E-SAR VHP.
Once you log on, you can enter your information so the state knows the best ways you may be able to help.
“E-SAR VHP verifies the credentials of people who are volunteering to sign up and then based on their credentials we’ll prioritize them based on the activities,” said State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ.
She says for certain volunteer positions that require a nurse or doctor’s license, for example, there is a verification process to make sure those licenses are valid.
However, she says not all positions require a medical license. They’re going to need a lot of help in many different categories so if you can help just sign up here: https://esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov/ and they’ll contact you if needed.
