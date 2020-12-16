FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps are on their way up... for a bit!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system to our north will bring a night of freezing and sub-freezing temperatures to southern Arizona. A shortwave ridge warms us up Wednesday and Thursday. The next trough moves through Thursday night into Friday bringing cooler air Friday. A warming trend moves in over the weekend, continues through the middle of next week. Staying dry with each passing system.\
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps falling into the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.