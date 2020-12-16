Gov. Ducey tours COVID-19 vaccine distribution site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just days after Arizona began receiving shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Doug Ducey is expected to tour the distribution site. The announcement came in a news release on Wednesday.
Banner Health is operating the site at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix.
Gov. Ducey will be joined by the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Cara Christ.
He will tour the drive-through vaccination site, meet with health care staff manning the facility, and then make an announcement.
You can follow his tour on the governor’s YouTube channel.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.