“It’s certainly dire.” Hospital leaders worry public is not heeding COVID-19 warnings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID cases are spiking around the state, and in rural areas this is especially hard. Hospital leaders call this situation dire.
“It’s a day at a time, sometimes it’s an hour at a time,” said Laura Lane, Chief Nursing Officer at Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Nestled in beautiful Bisbee, Copper Queen Community Hospital is one of just a handful of hospitals serving Cochise County, and one of many around the state filling up with COVID-19 patients.
“This is certainly different from the first time,” said Lane.
“We have ten patients, nine of those are COVID-positive patients. We’re at full capacity at 13, and the other day we were at 13.”
Cochise County, according to their data, has 2,878 active COVID-19 cases.
“We’re at three-and-half to four times the number of tests we were seeing this summer,” said Dr. Edward Miller, Chief Medical Officer, Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Dr. Miller said when many patients are shown the large spike in cases the county is seeing, they’re often shocked—having no idea the situation is worse than the summer. Transferring patients to higher levels of care is now a challenge as well.
“There’s not a lot of capacity throughout the state,” said Dr. Miller. “We’ve had patients go from Douglas, on the border… and be placed in Kingman.”
The state reports, as of Tuesday, the highest number of inpatient COVID-19 patients the state has ever reported, with a little more than 3,800 in inpatient beds.
Lane said she made a list of potential hospitals in New Mexico, Colorado and Utah for her staff to call if they are not able to transfer a patient who needs higher care—whether they are COVID-positive or not. Copper Queen said it’s not unusual these days for patients who need a transfer to wait three-to-ten hours for a new placement.
“If we don’t have any state capacity, we have to go outside the state,” said Lane. “We will have to hold patients, and we’re not used to that.”
Most of Southern Arizona is seeing a spike in cases and metrics. Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pima, Graham and Greenlee counties now all have metrics peeping above moderate spread counts.
Nursing staff dawned in PPE at Copper Queen and covered in exhaustion. Gloves and signs hang on COVID rooms to warn staff to gear-up, while meals for COVID patients are served with everything staff may need to take care of the patient at that time.
“This helps us to keep from going back and forth into the patient rooms,” said Goad.
But, no one is spared from COVID-19, or the fatigue it brings. Copper Queen said up to 25 people of their staff were out at once for COVID-19.
“Sometimes I have nurses here 3-4 hours after their shift is over to finish their documentation,” said Goad. “No amount of money will get them here.”
Short staffing, bed supply and a growing demand as cases rise are a concern for health professionals. Arizona might not too far away from crisis standards of care.
“We, and the state, are certainly close to that point, so it’s certainly dire,” said Dr. Miller.
“I pray a lot, when we see these cases coming in and coming in and coming in… we’re just tired,” said Goad.
Copper Queen Community Hospital said they are contracting out a couple more respiratory therapists to help with demand and should be getting four extra nurses from the state next month.
