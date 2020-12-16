January 8 Memorial to be held on 10-year anniversary of “Congress on Your Corner” shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been 10 years since Jared Loughner opened fire in a crowded parking lot near the intersection of Ina and Oracle roads. The tragedy killed six people and seriously injured 13 others, including former congresswoman Gabby Giffords who was the target of the shooting.
On Jan. 8, 2021, a commemorative ceremony will take place to dedicate a memorial at the Historic County Courthouse created for the victims, survivors, and first responders of the Tucson shooting.
The ceremony will not be open to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, residents can watch the event on Pima County’s Facebook page.
Officials have created an eight-minute video reviewing some of the events of the day. It will also provide an introduction to the Memorial, how it came together, and the reactions of some of the survivors and family members of victims who have toured the Memorial.
The Memorial is located just west of the Historic Courthouse in El Presidio Park and called “Embrace.” Officials say the Memorial will tell the story of the lives lost and those who were injured at the “Congress on Your Corner” event.
County officials say they hope to have the Memorial open to the public by early February, depending on the status of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
