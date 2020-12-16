Marana Unified School District creates COVID-19 information page

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District has a new place for families to check for COVID-19 information.
The goal of the COVID-19 Resource & Communication Center is to be a one-stop spot for families to get the latest information on how the pandemic is affecting education.
Parents can see what the district is offering now, what the plan is down the road, and how to get tech support while students learn from home.
There’s also a list of resources for families - including how to talk to your student about COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.