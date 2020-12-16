Marana Unified School District to provide free meals to kids over winter break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Dec. 16th, the Marana Unified School District announced it will provide free meals for kids over winter break through its Marana Cares Mobile service.
The Marana Cares Mobile unit was created from a retired school bus in 2015, and offers free nutritious meals to children.
“In many cases our schools provide services to our community that extend beyond classroom instruction,” said Dr. Dan Streeter, Marana District superintendent.
“Our Marana Cares Mobile allows us to continue to provide these opportunities to our community during our school breaks. Knowing that nutrition is critical to a child’s ability to learn and be successful, this service allows us to meet those needs during school breaks so that our students return ready to learn.”
Take a look below for dates, times and locations for this free service:
Dates
· Monday, Dec. 21st – Thursday, Dec. 24th
· Monday, Dec. 28th – Thursday, Dec. 31st
· No service Christmas and New Year’s Day
Times and Locations
· 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
· Sandario Road and Anthony Road (southeast corner next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church)
· 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
· 6560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District)
