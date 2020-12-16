Phoenix man dies in fall at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service said a visitor to the Grand Canyon died in a fall above the Black Bridge on the South Kaibab Trail.
The death was reported to the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center at about 7:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Park rangers responded to the scene and located the victim, Jaiquan Carter, 23, of Phoenix. Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell approximately 80 feet from the South Kaibab Trail.
The National Park Service is conducting an investigation into the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.
