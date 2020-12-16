Phoenix Police Department searching for two missing teens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department needs your help in the search of two missing teenagers who went missing on Saturday, Dec. 12th from the Phoenix area.
16-year-old Gregory Edwards and 15-year-old Chaz Durfee were last seen in the area of 6400 East Sweetwater Avenue.
Gregory is 6-feet tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Chaz is 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these teens is asked to contact the PPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121
